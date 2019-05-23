AgustaWestland Chopper case: ED files charges against ‘agent’ Sushen Gupta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Delhi special court against alleged defence agent Sushen Mohan Gupta, alleging that the accused is directly connected to laundering of kickbacks in the AugustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

The chargesheet, filed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, states that Gupta had direct dealings with M/s Interstellar Technologies, and the kickbacks were allegedly transferred to several entities or people.

Gupta, arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on March 23, is in judicial custody at present. He was arrested on the basis of information provided to ED by Rajeev Saxena.

The ED had arrested Saxena in January this year. He is accused of floating several companies to route kickbacks to “various political persons, bureaucrats and Air Force officials”. The Rs 3,600-crore deal was for the purchase of 12 AW101 helicopters for the Indian Air Force.

Gupta’s arrest is the third major development in the case. In December 2018, the ED had extradited British national Michel Christian, a key accused, from the UAE. The 54-year-old is accused of brokering the deal .

Earlier, the agency had claimed during Sushen Gupta’s custodial remand that he was “misguiding the investigation by deliberately giving wrong explanation of abbreviations in his diaries, in which the abbreviation ‘RG’ finds mention in many pages …” the ED had stated.