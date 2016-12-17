AgustaWestland case: Three accused including SP Tyagi remanded to judicial custody

Former Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi (PTI) Former Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi (PTI)

The Patiala House court on Saturday remanded all 3 accused including former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi in the AgustaWestland case to judicial custody till December 30. All three have filed bail applications in the court which will hear the matter on December 21.

The CBI on Wednesday told the special court that it has received “incriminating” facts from Switzerland authorities which reveal the “percentage of commission” and “the cash” received by Tyagi to allegedly favour AgustaWestland in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP helicopter deal.

Referring to the evidence received by it, the CBI told Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who sent Tyagi and two other accused — his cousin Sanjeev alias Julie Tyagi and lawyer-businesssman Gautam Khaitan — to CBI custody for three days, that it has received the statement of middleman Guido Haschke from Swiss authorities, that allegedly “reveals how much percentage of commission was paid to S P Tyagi and his cousin and how the Tyagi brothers were paid in cash.”

