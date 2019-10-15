AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri’s judicial custody extended

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, till October 25 in a money-laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Advertising

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent Puri to jail after the Enforcement Directorate moved an application seeking his judicial custody. “Accused is remanded in judicial custody till October 25, 2019,” the judge said.

The court also said that the counsel for Puri has moved an application to allow him to carry with him documents related to the proceedings to Tihar Jail in order to efficiently present his defence.