AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri sent to judicial custody till October 1

A Delhi court sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till October 1 in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam. Special judge Arvind Kumar sent Puri to jail after he was produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after 14-day custodial interrogation.

Puri’s counsel submitted that he apprehends that Puri “may be harmed by the co-prisoners during travel for extortion of money, hence, necessary directions may be passed for providing necessary vehicle to accused for taking him to Tihar Jail.”

The court also allowed Puri to take his medication to jail subject to the opinion of the jail doctor.