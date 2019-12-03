AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri gets bail in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertising

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted Puri bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties each of the like amount.

The judge noted that the ED had named 46 people as accused in the case after filing six chargesheets, and said, “It is worthwhile recording here that co-accused having a similar or greater role than the role of the present accused have already been enlarged on bail… The accused Ratul Puri is not the accused person in the CBI case registered for predicate offences.”

The court also noted that Puri runs a business in India and lived with his family in Delhi. “Therefore, the contention of the ED that the accused may abscond does not appear to have much substance,” the court said.