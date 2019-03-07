Agustawestland case: Rajiv Saxena records statement to turn approver

Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena on Wednesday recorded his statement before a Delhi court to turn approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money-laundering case, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it needs to respond to his statement next.

Saxena’s statement went on for more than three hours and was recorded in-camera in the chamber of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

After recording of his statement, the file was sent to Special Judge Arvind Kumar, before whom Saxena has moved an application to pardon him in the case. He has submitted that he has decided to be an approver in the case on his own free will and with complete understanding of the case.

The ED’s counsel, D P Singh, contended that the agency needs to respond after going through Saxena’s disclosure statement before the court gives its order on his application for pardon.