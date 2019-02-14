Rajiv Saxena granted interim bail till February 22 in AgustaWestland case

A special court in Delhi Thursday granted interim bail till February 22 to businessman Rajiv Saxena, who is one of the accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The court ordered Saxena to remain in the city and restrain himself from influencing other witnesses in the case.

Saxena was deported to India from Dubai on January 30, days after Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the deal, was extradited to New Delhi from Dubai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Saxena of floating several companies in connivance with lawyer and businessman Gautam Khaitan, who is also a key accused in the case, to route kickbacks in the deal to “various political persons, bureaucrats and Air Force officials” in order to influence it in favour of AgustaWestland.

The ED had produced before the court a medical report from AIIMS and said that Saxena should be granted bail on medical grounds. Saxena is suffering from leukaemia and diabetes. ED’s counsel D P Singh told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Saxena has been cooperating with the probe and it is “unquestionable that he is suffering from leukaemia”.

The court is expected to pass an order on the bail plea of Christian Michel James on Saturday, February 16.