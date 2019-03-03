AGUSTAWESTLAND CASE: Rajiv Saxena asked to be in court on March 5

A Delhi court on Saturday fixed March 5 for recording of statement of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, one of the accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case who has filed an application for tendering pardon in the case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal fixed the date for next week after senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Saxena, told the court that the accused is not well. The counsel also said that recording of statement will take time, so it would be appropriate to do it next week.

“Request (made on behalf of Saxena) is allowed. Put for recording of his (Saxena) statement on March 5 at 10.30 am. He is directed to appear in person on the next date of hearing,” ruled the judge, who had initially said that he can even record the statement today.

The matter was marked by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat for recording of Saxena’s statement before the ACMM.

The move comes days after Saxena was granted regular bail by Special Judge Arvind Kumar considering his “serious medical” condition. He was on interim bail since February 14.

Urging the court to “tender pardon” to him, Saxena in his application has stated that the court will pass “order as it may deem fit and proper in the interest of justice”.

Application by Michel

In a related development the Special Judge also directed the Director General, Prisons, and Tihar Jail Superintendent to appear before it on March 5, pursuant to an application by Christian Michel against his confinement in a high-security cell.

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case who was extradited in December last year from the UAE, has stated that he has been shifted to the high-security cell “at the behest of external pressure”, which ultimately amounts to punishment and mental torture.