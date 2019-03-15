AgustaWestland case: No objection if Rajiv Saxena turns approver, ED tells Delhi court

The counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Thursday that it has no objection if businessman Rajiv Saxena — an accused in the AgustaWestland case — to turn approver in the case.

The probe agency’s counsel, D P Singh, told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that “if Saxena turns approver it would be very useful for the ED”.

Saxena, who has sought to become an approver in the case, on March 6 recorded his statement during in-chamber proceedings, after which the court sent copies of his statement to the special judge hearing the case.

The ED informed the court that Saxena was willing to cooperate in the investigation as he provided certain documents to the Investigation Officer in response to the summons issued to him during the probe.

“ It is apparent that the applicant has demonstrated by his conduct that he has and is willing to truly disclose the whole set of circumstances in the instant case were within his knowledge pertaining to the offence of money laundering and the role of various persons involved in the commission of the said offence. He may be tendered pardon, subject to the condition of him deposing the true and correct facts pertaining to the crime as a prosecution witness,” the application states.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, representing Saxena, told the court that they have “cooperated in every way” and “have made the disclosure as mandated. If the ED is supporting his application that they should be granted pardon”.