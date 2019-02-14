AgustaWestland case: ED seeks bail for Rajeev Saxena on medical grounds, ruling today

Informed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that businessman Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, should be granted bail on medical grounds, a Delhi special court on Wednesday said it will pass the order on Thursday.

The court made the observation after examining Saxena’s medical report, submitted by AIIMS. It has asked AIIMS authorities to file another report.

In a related development, the special court will pass the order on the bail plea of another accused in the case, Christian Michel James, on February 16.

On Wednesday, ED’s counsel D P Singh told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Saxena has been cooperating with the probe and it is “unquestionable that he is suffering from leukaemia”. Asking why ED arrested Saxena on deportation, the court remarked, “He could have joined the investigation otherwise also. It means when you want to arrest, the court should allow, and when you want bail, the court should give. We should work as per your whims.”

Singh, the prosecutor, replied, “I am entitled to make (a) statement. We have apprehension of his security now, as he has disclosed a lot of names, which could not have been possible without his custodial interrogation…. As a prosecutor, I can take a stand to not oppose bail. I can’t be mouthpiece of the agency. Otherwise I will be a persecutor.”

Saxena is in judicial custody until February 18. Senior advocate Geeta Luthra and advocate Shivani Luthra Lohiya, representing Saxena, submitted to court that their client is suffering from a “heart disease” and “advanced-stage leukaemia”, or blood cancer.