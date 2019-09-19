AgustaWestland case: ED removes probe officer over Ratul Puri slipping away

Weeks after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri slipped away from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office in July this year, the investigating officer of the AgustaWestland case was on Wednesday removed from of the case for alleged mishandling of the inquiry.

The officer was issued a showcause notice after Puri, being probed in connection with the case, had slipped out of the agency’s office in July while waiting for his turn for questioning. Sensing he could be arrested, Puri had reportedly excused himself to visit the washroom and did not return.

The officer has been removed from the probe and an explanation has been sought from him on the lapse, sources said.

Puri had applied for anticipatory bail the very next day of the incident on July 26. The officer is on deputation from the Income Tax Department. The incident led to serious delay in the probe, sources said. They said a new officer has been appointed.

Puri was recently arrested by the agency in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud and was later also placed under arrest in the VVIP chopper deal case by ED. The ED is probing both cases under the PMLA Act.