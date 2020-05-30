AgustaWestland case: ED attaches assets of approver Rajiv Saxena

Rajiv Saxena (C), an accused in India’s abortive, scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm Agusta Westland, is escorted by police as he leaves a court in New Delhi, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis Rajiv Saxena (C), an accused in India’s abortive, scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm Agusta Westland, is escorted by police as he leaves a court in New Delhi, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

In perhaps the first case of its kind, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties of its own approver in a case. The agency on Friday issued orders to provisionally attach assets worth over Rs 385 crore belonging to Rajiv Saxena, who was accused in the AgustaWestland case.

Accused of laundering money for others, including former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri, Saxena was deported from Dubai in January 2019 amid expectations that he was going to help the ED expose the nexus behind the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP helicopter deal. Within three months, Saxena turned an approver . However, by October 2019, the ED had moved the court to withdraw approver status granted to Saxena, saying he was “withholding crucial information in the case”.

In March 2020, a special court rejected the ED’s application, saying it was “premature”. However, a week ago, the ED moved Delhi High Court to cancel Saxena’s bail. The matter is still ongoing.

In its provisional attachment order, the ED said that attached properties include a “villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, worth 20 million AED (Arab Emirates Dirhams) and balances in five Swiss bank accounts amounting to $45.55 million of Rajiv Saxena”.

According to the ED, its investigations have revealed that Saxena is a hawala operator who runs an accommodation entry business in Dubai. In the case of AgustaWestland, a Letter of Request to the Swiss Confederation was sent to restrain his Swiss bank accounts and ensure that Saxena did not shift or dispose of the suspected proceeds of crime, the ED said.

“Rajiv Saxena has admitted to laundering the proceeds of crime not only of the AgustaWestland deal, but also various other defence deals. The proceeds of crime have also been transferred to the personal accounts of Rajiv Saxena and his wife Shivani Saxena (also an accused in AgustaWestland case). In Moser Baer bank fraud case, proceeds of crime belonging to Deepak Puri amounting to $16.33 million have also been attached in the hands of Rajiv Saxena,” an ED statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd