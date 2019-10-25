AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC seeks CBI, ED stand on Christian Michel bail petitions

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought to know the CBI and Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) stand on the bail pleas of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked both agencies to file their replies to the separate bail pleas within two weeks, and listed the matter for further hearing on November 13.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22, 2018. He was later arrested by the CBI in the case related to Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal. He is in judicial custody at Tihar jail.

Michel has approached the High Court against a trial court’s September 29 order denying him bail in the case. Earlier, the trial court had rejected his bail plea on two occasions — in February and in December 2018.

Challenging the trial court’s order, Michel through his counsel submitted that “his pre-trial incarceration is violative of his personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

Article 21 states that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.

While urging the court that he be given regular bail in both cases, the application stated that Article 21 was available to non-citizens as well, and thus he is entitled to the presumption of innocence like any other accused for securing his liberty.

Highlighting that there is no allegation that any attempt was made by him to tamper with evidence or influence any witness, Michel, in his bail plea, stated that though he does not have “deep roots” in India, he has never evaded the process of law and his intention to cooperate with the probe agency is clear from his past conduct.