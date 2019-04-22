Toggle Menu
AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends custody of Sushen Mohan Gupta till May 3

Special Judge Arvind Kumar extended the custody of Gupta, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sushen Mohan Gupta in New Delhi.

A Delhi court Monday extended till May 3 the judicial custody of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam case.

The court had dismissed his bail plea previously.

ED had said Gupta’s role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

