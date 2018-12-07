AgustaWestland case: Congress hits back after BJP alleges it sent team to defend Christian Michel

The BJP on Thursday used the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, to attack the Congress, saying that the Opposition party was “completely rattled” by the move.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took on the Congress over Aljo K Joseph, a Youth Congress leader, appearing for Michel in the CBI court. “The Congress party is completely rattled after the extradition of Christian Michel. They know the reason. They had sent their team to defend him,” Patra said at a press meet.

The Congress hit back, saying the BJP was like “pot calling the kettle black” and cited instances of BJP leaders and their close relatives appearing in controversial cases.

The Congress has expelled Joseph after his appearance in court. In a statement, the Youth Congress said Joseph represented Michel in his personal capacity and did not consult the party before appearing in the case.

Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore UPA era deal, was brought to India from Dubai Tuesday night following his extradition.

The Congress said the BJP linking the Congress with AgustaWestland on the basis of an “expelled Congressman lawyer” is a classic case of the “pot calling the kettle black”. “The baggage of corruption, unemployment, farmer anger is going to completely sink the BJP on December 11 and that is why now they are doing meaningless press conferences and clutching to the straws,” party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told reporters. On December 11, results of Assembly polls in five states are going to be declared.

Shergill alleged that the BJP is a “one stop shop which provides full service to fraudsters and scamsters by acting as their advisors, lawyers, boarding pass agents, ticket agents, establishing in London agents and police protection agents”. He said the BJP should answer on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s family members allegedly taking fees from bank fraud accused Nirav Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad representing Subrata Roy and Jaitley representing stock broker Ketan Parekh.