AgustaWestland accused Gautam Khaitan gets bail in black money case

The court took note of a submission made by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, appearing for Khaitan, who said that he had joined the investigation as and when called and answered the questions put to him.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case accused Gautam Khaitan in a separate black money and laundering case, but restrained him from leaving the country.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Khaitan (54) upon his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25 lakh, with two sureties of the like amount. He also directed that Khaitan, who is an advocate, shall not tamper with evidence.

“He shall not try to contact or influence the witnesses. He shall join the investigation as and when called by the IO (investigating officer). The accused shall not leave India without permission of the court. The accused shall furnish his mobile numbers and e-mail ID used by him to the investigating officer,” the court order reads.

A fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

