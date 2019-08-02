Agusta Westland scam: Court extends Ratul Puri’s protection from arrest

A Delhi court Friday extended protection from arrest to Ratul Puri, who is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, till August 6. The court also reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea moved by the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd on July 27.

The court witnessed some dramatic scenes on the day when a man claiming to be a witness in the case appeared and said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recorded his statement forcefully and urged the court to intervene. The court will take up this application tomorrow.

The development comes a day after Puri told a Delhi court that the ED had made “contradictory statements” pertaining to a “missing witness” and added that the agency had made an attempt to “prejudice the judge”.

The statement by the counsel of Puri — the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath — came after the ED on Tuesday had told the court that a witness in the AgustaWestland case, whose identity was disclosed as K K Khosla, “must have been killed”. The agency said that “his family was too scared to register an FIR”.

“If you want to prejudice the judge then don’t do it clumsily. This imaginary murder… that I (Puri) am so influential that I got him killed, and his family does not file an FIR? The ED is terrified of filing an FIR? What will happen if he (Khosla) suddenly appears? Then the ED will say I used the word murder and in my dictionary murder and kidnapping are the same,” the counsel told the court.

The Income Tax Department had on July 30 attached Puri’s Rs 254 crore worth of “benami” equity claiming that he allegedly received funds through shell companies from Dubai-based operator Rajiv Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case. Saxena is under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the chopper scam case, while Ratul Puri is being questioned.

They said Ratul Puri is the beneficial owner of these benami held equity shares and has been charged under the Benami Property Transactions Act.