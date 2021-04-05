Businessman gets bail in Agusta Westland case being probed by ED

There are 53 accused in the case and more than 200 witnesses. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta in the Agusta Westland money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Gupta, observing that “the contention of Enforcement Directorate that accused may abscond does not appear to have much substance.”

According to the ED, Gupta “through his companies has committed the offence of money laundering in respect of proceeds of crime to the tune of USD 24,624,298.”

The court was told that M/s IDS Tunisia has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Euro 24.37 Million from M/s Agusta Westland and this was further transferred to M/s Interstellar Technologies Limited, Mauritius. “Part of the proceeds of crime received in RAKGT was transferred to M/s KRBL Limited.” Gupta was the joint Managing Director of M/s KRBL Limited.

There are 53 accused in the case and more than 200 witnesses. A number of accused persons, based in foreign countries, are yet to be served, the court said, adding, “The investigation by ED is still going on and ED has yet to receive documents through Letter Rogatories. The investigation will take time to complete. The accused is in custody since 29.01.2021.”

The court said “it is not the case of ED that further recovery is to be made from the accused. Even otherwise if the accused, at any stage, is required for investigation, he can be called to join investigation.”

The court also noted that “co-accused having similar or greater role than the present accused have already been enlarged on bail.”

“Some of the co-accused have not been arrested by ED at all, and complaint and supplementary complaints have been filed against these accused persons without arrest. The applicant Anoop Kumar Gupta is not the accused in CBI case registered for predicate offences,” the court said.