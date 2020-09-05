scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 04, 2020
Top news

Agusta Westland case: Delhi HC defers hearing on ED plea to cancel Saxena bail

During the hearing of the ED petition seeking recall of his bail order, the counsel representing the agency sought adjournment of the case for two weeks.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | September 5, 2020 1:49:10 am
Delhi riots, northeast Delhi riots, Delhi violence, Delhi police, Delhi riots probe, delhi riots fake documents, delhi city newsOn June 8, HC had upheld the lower court order dismissing ED’s plea for revocation of Saxena’s status as approver.

THE DELHI High Court Friday deferred hearing of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea, seeking cancellation of bail to approver Rajiv Saxena in the AgustaWestland case as it was informed that the agency is in the process of challenging the earlier HC ruling which declined to revoke Saxena’s status as approver at this stage.

During the hearing of the ED petition seeking recall of his bail order, the counsel representing the agency sought adjournment of the case for two weeks. The single bench of Justice C Hari Kumar allowed the request.

On June 8, HC had upheld the lower court order dismissing ED’s plea for revocation of Saxena’s status as approver. In 2019, the agency moved a plea for revocation, saying Saxena failed to disclose “full and true set of facts/ circumstances in his knowledge”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement