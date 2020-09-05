Agusta Westland case: Delhi HC defers hearing on ED plea to cancel Saxena bail

On June 8, HC had upheld the lower court order dismissing ED’s plea for revocation of Saxena’s status as approver.

THE DELHI High Court Friday deferred hearing of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea, seeking cancellation of bail to approver Rajiv Saxena in the AgustaWestland case as it was informed that the agency is in the process of challenging the earlier HC ruling which declined to revoke Saxena’s status as approver at this stage.

During the hearing of the ED petition seeking recall of his bail order, the counsel representing the agency sought adjournment of the case for two weeks. The single bench of Justice C Hari Kumar allowed the request.

On June 8, HC had upheld the lower court order dismissing ED’s plea for revocation of Saxena’s status as approver. In 2019, the agency moved a plea for revocation, saying Saxena failed to disclose “full and true set of facts/ circumstances in his knowledge”.

