Agusta chopper deal: Delhi HC junks bail pleas of Christian Michel

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail pleas of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, saying that the allegations against him were serious. It added that he had no roots in Indian society and was a flight risk.

“Although, merely because an accused is a foreign national, bail cannot be denied, but at the same time this Court cannot lose sight of the facts, which indicate as to how the applicant has evaded investigation in the present case. It is also worthwhile to take into account that the applicant could be brought to India only after going through the process of extradition, which,in fact, was vehemently opposed by him, as apparent from the judgment of the Dubai Supreme Court,” said Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, in the bail orders released on Saturday.

The court on Friday declined the bail pleas of James, who was extradited to India in 2018 from UAE, in two separate but related cases, which were probed by the CBI and ED. “This Court finds the letter dated 07.02.2022 to be of no persuasive value and the reliance placed thereon unmerited,” the judge said.