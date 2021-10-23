‘Need to rethink agriculture policy’: Varun Gandhi tweets video of UP farmer setting paddy crop on fire

Emphasising upon the need to rethink agriculture policy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi Saturday shared a video of a farmer from Uttar Pradesh purportedly setting fire to his paddy crop after being unable to sell it.

The Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Pilibhit tweeted, “A farmer from Uttar Pradesh, Mr Samodh Singh, was going around in the mandis to sell his paddy crop for the last 15 days. When the paddy was not sold, disappointed, he set the crop on fire.”

The video shows a man throwing kerosene onto the crop and setting it on fire, while some men try to stop him.

उत्तर प्रदेश के किसान श्री समोध सिंह पिछले 15 दिनों से अपनी धान की फसल को बेचने के लिए मंडियों में मारे-मारे फिर रहे थे, जब धान बिका नहीं तो निराश होकर इसमें स्वयं आग लगा दी। इस व्यवस्था ने किसानों को कहाँ लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है? कृषि नीति पर पुनर्चिंतन आज की सबसे बड़ी ज़रूरत है। pic.twitter.com/z3EjYw9rIz — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 23, 2021

“What has this system reduced the farmers to? The need of the hour is to rethink agriculture policy,” Gandhi stated.

The BJP MP and his mother, Maneka Gandhi, were left out of the party’s newly announced new national executive committee. This came hours after Varun Gandhi condemned the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which a Union Minister’s convoy allegedly ran over and killed four protesting farmers.

Gandhi has been vocal about his support to the protesting farmers, hitting out at those using “demeaning language” against them. Last week, the Lok Sabha MP had tweeted a short clip of a speech of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1980 in which he warns the then Indira Gandhi government against repressing farmers and extends his support to them.