Agriculture dept to impart skill training to one lakh farm workers

Conducted in April, the survey saw the participation of 946 woman farmers spread across 17 districts of the state. Close to 25 organisations took part in the survey conducted through a mobile app. (Representational) Conducted in April, the survey saw the participation of 946 woman farmers spread across 17 districts of the state. Close to 25 organisations took part in the survey conducted through a mobile app. (Representational)

Maharashtra government has decided to impart skill development training in agriculture sector to one lakh farm labourers. The decision was announced by Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse on Thursday.

Under kharif sowing, large land parcels under cotton and maize will require farm labourers for pesticide spraying for which they will be provided short-term training. The training is mandatory to ensure the lives of labourers are not endangered during pesticide spraying. Excess use of chemicals in pesticides has resulted in loss of vision or other health hazards.

Skilled farm workers came in focus following the 2017 incident when 40 farm labourers lost their lives due to pesticide poisoning in cotton-growing Yavatmal district in Vidarbha region.

Of the total 1.52 crore farmers in the state, 78 per cent make up small and marginal farmers. Almost 35 per cent of them work as farm labourers tending to large agricultural parcels for additional income. In majority cases, these farmers, due to financial crisis or crop loss, take up work on rich farmers’ agricultural land.

Agriculture department Secretary Eknath Dawale said, “The registration of farm labourers will be done at taluka levels. Krishi kendras will coordinate the activities in their respective talukas and district head offices.”

