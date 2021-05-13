Agricultural exports rose 17.5% in ’20-’21, but rural surge cloud over repeat

Many ports are already reporting a substantial decline in daily labour attendance for loading/unloading activity. The number of vessels calling has also fallen in the last 10-15 days, as the owners are hesitant to load cargo from India.

India’s agricultural exports grew 17.5 per cent to cross $41.8 billion in 2020-21. This came even as the country’s overall merchandise exports fell 7.2 per cent to $290.8 billion from $313.4 billion in 2019-20.

The farm sector’s standout export performance, the best since the $43.25 billion of 2013-14, was thanks to a good monsoon, agriculture production being relatively unaffected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown, and surging global commodity prices. It was also in line with GDP numbers: agricultural growth for 2020-21 is estimated to be 3 per cent, even as the economy as a whole contracted by 6.5 per cent.

Whether the same story can be repeated this year, however, remains to be seen: The Met Department has forecast a normal southwest monsoon, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO’s) world food price index hit an 83-month high in April. But the pandemic’s spread to the rural hinterland — unlike last year, when cases were predominantly reported from urban centres — could impact shipments from India, at least temporarily.

Many ports are already reporting a substantial decline in daily labour attendance for loading/unloading activity. The number of vessels calling has also fallen in the last 10-15 days, as the owners are hesitant to load cargo from India.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada, a major port for rice exports, only up to 20 barges (each of 400-500 tonnes) are being allowed to be loaded on to vessels per day, as against 50-60 barges in normal times. Vizag port has restricted labour working time to 6 am to 11 am.

Last year’s agri-export boom was led by non-basmati rice, with a record 13.09 million tonnes (mt) valued at $4.80 billion going out of the country. Together with 4.63 mt of basmati — again a record — worth $4.02 billion, it consolidated India’s position as the world’s biggest rice exporter.

Explained Pandemic uncertainty Farm exports zoomed last year even as overall merchandise exports fell. This year, the monsoon is expected to be normal, and global food prices are high. But the pandemic has entered deep into the countryside, and could end up hitting shipments from India, at least temporarily.

“There could be some setback due to the current disruptions. But exports should do well this year as well, because of high international prices and our rice being the most competitive,” said Nitin Gupta, Vice President at Olam Agro India Ltd.

White rice with 25% broken grains is now being offered from India at about $360 per tonne, lower than the $470 from Vietnam and $490 from Thailand. Indian parboiled rice with 5% brokens, too, is quoting at $370 per tonne, compared to $440 from Pakistan.

It isn’t just rice. The country also registered all-time-high exports of sugar ($2.79 billion), spices ($3.98 billion), and processed fruits and vegetables ($1.12 billion) in 2020-21. Raw cotton (from $1.06 billion in 2019-20 to $1.90 billion in 2020-21) and oil-meals (from $827.9 million to $1.58 billion) too, did well. And for the first time after 2014-15, India last year became a significant exporter of wheat (2.09 mt) and maize (3 mt) as well.

“Covid is a concern for now, but the prospects for both wheat and maize exports look good…” said Amit Takkar, managing director of Conifer Commodities Pvt. Ltd.