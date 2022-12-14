scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Agri, space depts ink pact to develop support system using data from satellites

“This will enhance the evidence-based decision-making capability of all the stakeholders in the agriculture sector by way of integration with MOSDAC and BHUVAN (Geo-platform) of ISRO and systems of ICAR,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS Science & Technology Jitendra Singh. (Representational/File)
The Ministry of Agriculture and Department of Space signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to develop a Krishi-Decision Support System (Krishi-DSS) using satellite data.

"This will enhance the evidence-based decision-making capability of all the stakeholders in the agriculture sector by way of integration with MOSDAC and BHUVAN (Geo-platform) of ISRO and systems of ICAR," the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement. Krishi-DSS is being developed on the lines of Gati Shakti, using RISAT-1A and VEDAS of the Department of Space, it added.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS Science & Technology Jitendra Singh. The statement quoted Tomar as saying that the agreement will further enhance the strength of the agriculture sector.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Jitendra Singh said RISAT-1A data will be extremely useful in developing decision support systems for agriculture, bioresources, environment, water resources and disaster management.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:12:56 am
