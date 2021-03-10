scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Agri reforms discussion in UK House, envoy summoned

The Ministry of External Affairs said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla advised the envoy that British MPs should refrain from practising “vote bank politics” by misrepresenting events.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 1:52:25 am
UK Parliament, Agri reforms, farm laws, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian express newsHarsh Vardhan Shringla

India summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday and conveyed its strong opposition to the “unwarranted and tendentious” discussion on India’s agricultural reforms in the UK Parliament, describing it a “gross interference”.

India’s demarche to the envoy came a day after several British MPs held a discussion in Parliament over issues around the use of force against protesters opposed to agricultural reforms in India and journalists being targeted while covering the protests on the outskirts of Delhi.

