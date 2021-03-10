Agri reforms discussion in UK House, envoy summoned

India summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday and conveyed its strong opposition to the “unwarranted and tendentious” discussion on India’s agricultural reforms in the UK Parliament, describing it a “gross interference”.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla advised the envoy that British MPs should refrain from practising “vote bank politics” by misrepresenting events.

India’s demarche to the envoy came a day after several British MPs held a discussion in Parliament over issues around the use of force against protesters opposed to agricultural reforms in India and journalists being targeted while covering the protests on the outskirts of Delhi.