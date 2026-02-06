Agreement signed for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfil all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 05:33 AM IST
Agreement signed for Frontier Nagaland Territorial AuthorityUnion Home Minister Amit Shah during the signing of the agreement in New Delhi. (PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Centre on Thursday signed an agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), for the formation of ‘Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority’ (FNTA) within the state.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfil all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

“The agreement will pave the way for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland viz. Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA,” an official statement said. It said the agreement provides for a mini-secretariat for FNTA, headed by Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, sharing of development outlay for the eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area.

However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever, the provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

Agreement signed for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the signing of the agreement in New Delhi. (PTI)

This “unique arrangement” envisages overall development of eastern Nagaland through financial autonomy, enhanced decision-making leading to accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment and optimum resource utilization, the statement said.

“Today we have taken one more step forward in the direction of ending all disputes in Nagaland. Now, there will be no obstacle in the path of development of Eastern Nagaland…,” Shah said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a Northeast that is free from insurgency, violence, disputes… Today, we have taken one more step forward in realising that vision,” Shah said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement