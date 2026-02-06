Agreement signed for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the signing of the agreement in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Centre on Thursday signed an agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), for the formation of ‘Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority’ (FNTA) within the state.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfil all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

“The agreement will pave the way for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland viz. Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA,” an official statement said. It said the agreement provides for a mini-secretariat for FNTA, headed by Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, sharing of development outlay for the eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area.