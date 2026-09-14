Agreed to put the past behind, look to future: Masoud Pezeshkian on Iran-UAE meet

A day after meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said they had “agreed to put the past behind… and look to the future”.

This is a rare moment from Delhi, where Iranian and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders met for the first time since the West Asia war began. Following hectic negotiations, the two sides had agreed to the BRICS joint declaration adopted on Saturday, which acknowledged the sensibilities of both sides.

“We had a good conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and agreed to put the past behind us and look to the future,” Pezeshkian said at the conclusion of his visit to India, according to a statement by the Iranian Embassy in India.