Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19

ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother in fertiliser scam, countrywide searches underway

Agrasen Gehlot is accused of exporting subsidised fertilisers that was meant for farmers between 2007 to 2009, when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

By: Express Web Desk | Jaipur | Published: July 22, 2020 1:29:08 pm
rajasthan, rajasthan news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government crisis, sachin pilot, sachin pilot news, rajasthan government news, rajasthan govt news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government formation Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after visiting the State Governor at his residence, in Jaipur, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-07-2020_000068B)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday raided the premises of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother on Wednesday as part of countrywide raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to a fertiliser scam. Agrasen Gehlot is facing a Rs 7 crore Customs penalty in the alleged scam, officials said.

Searches are currently underway in at least 13 places in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi.

The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a Customs department complaint and chargesheet in the case. Agrasen is accused of exporting subsidised fertilisers that was meant for farmers between 2007 to 2009, when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

In 2017, the BJP had alleged that the “fertiliser scam” came to light after customs officials caught a consignment exported by a firm owned by Agrasen. The fertilizer exports are restricted as they were meant for domestic use.

Six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, 2 in West Bengal and one location in Delhi are being raided by the agency under the PMLA, they said.

 

