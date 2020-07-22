ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother in fertiliser scam, countrywide searches underway

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after visiting the State Governor at his residence, in Jaipur, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-07-2020_000068B) Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after visiting the State Governor at his residence, in Jaipur, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-07-2020_000068B)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday raided the premises of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother on Wednesday as part of countrywide raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to a fertiliser scam. Agrasen Gehlot is facing a Rs 7 crore Customs penalty in the alleged scam, officials said.

Searches are currently underway in at least 13 places in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi.

The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a Customs department complaint and chargesheet in the case. Agrasen is accused of exporting subsidised fertilisers that was meant for farmers between 2007 to 2009, when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

In 2017, the BJP had alleged that the “fertiliser scam” came to light after customs officials caught a consignment exported by a firm owned by Agrasen. The fertilizer exports are restricted as they were meant for domestic use.

Six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, 2 in West Bengal and one location in Delhi are being raided by the agency under the PMLA, they said.

