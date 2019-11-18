Govt to rename Agra? University panel set up to examine if city had ‘ancient name’

Speculation was rife in Uttar Pradesh that the Yogi Adityanath government was planning to rename Agra after a committee was set up to examine if the city was known by any other name in ancient times.

Bhim Rao Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Arvind Dixit said a committee had been constituted to look into the issue after it received a notice from the Agra administration, PTI reported.

“A committee has been formed comprising local research scholars, research students and myself. The committee’s work will be to delve into the archival and documented records in history to see if Agra ever had an ancient name,” PTI quoted Ambedkar university’s History department head Sugam Anand as saying.

Anand also invited participation from the public if they had any evidence on any ancient name for Agra and said discussions had already begun with experts.

The move was initiated after some locals posted a demand to rename Agra on the state government’s Stamp and Registration Department website. This was then referred to Agra administration, which in turn approached the university.

The university vice-chancellor said though there have been stories about ancient Agra having a different name, no documented evidence is available yet. Dixit said only a hoard of coins with the name ‘Guhilshri’ or ‘Shriguhil’ inscribed on them was found in 1863 in Agra.

In the recent past, Allahabad has been renamed Prayagraj and Faizabad district is now called Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Agra Fort is said to stand on a site traditionally known as Badalgarh. A former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, late Jagan Prasad Garg, had demanded that Agra should be renamed Agravan.

(With PTI inputs)