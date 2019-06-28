Agra: Relatives held for ‘killing’ girl, another teen

Five members of a 17-year-old girl’s family were arrested for allegedly killing her and a 19-year-old youth in Agra early Thursday, police said. The bodies were found in an open field Thursday morning. The boy had reportedly left his house after getting a phone call from the girl’s house, his family members claimed.

An FIR for murder has been registered against six members of the girl’s family, including her parents, on a complaint filed by the boy’s family. Police claimed the accused confessed to have killed the two.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was strangulated, while the boy was smothered. “This is a case of honour killing. The girl and the boy were from the same village. Fifteen days back, the girl had run away with the boy. They were brought back and the girl’s family had reportedly warned her not to meet the boy in future. We have been told that on Wednesday night, the girl had allegedly called him and asked him to meet her,” said Agra SP (west) Ravi Kumar.

“This was the trigger for Thursday’s incident. Early morning, a call was made from the girl’s sister’s phone number to Dial 100 that two bodies, including that of her sister, were found in the field around 400 metres from her house. The police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. During investigation, we suspected the involvement of the girl’s family and they confessed to the crime after we detained and questioned them,” he said, adding that an FIR has been registered against six named members of the girl’s family for murder.

Kheragarh circle officer (CO) B S Veer Kumar said after the boy came to meet the girl near her house, her family members caught them together.

“They were forcibly taken to the field where they were killed allegedly by the six accused. All of the accused were involved in the killing some way or another. We, however, are getting more details on the whole sequence and will further investigate the case,” Kumar added.

Those named in the FIR are girl’s father, mother, uncle, two cousins and her brother.

All of them have been arrested except one of the cousins who is absconding. SP (West) Ravi Kumar said they also suspect the involvement of the girl’s sister as they found scratch marks on her face, suggesting that she was present when the two were killed.