Top officials of Agra medical college replaced, CMOs of Mathura and Bulandshahr removed

After removing the chief medical officer and additional director (health) of Agra, the state government on Thursday removed the principal and chief medical superintendent of SN Medical College in Agra, a designated Covid-19 hospital in the district following allegations of mismanagement. The medical college had emerged as a virus hotspot with many of the cases linked to it.

Principal the medical college, Dr GK Aneja, who has been shifted to Directorate of Medical Education and Training, has been replaced by Dr Sanjay Kala, principal of Kanpur Medical College.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SP Jain has been replaced by Dr B B Pushkar.

Earlier in the week, Agra CMO Mukesh Kumar Vats and Additional Director (Health) Dr AK Mittal were removed from their posts as the number of coronavirus cases continued to surge.

At present, Agra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 785 with three new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The outgoing CMO was attached to the office of Agra district magistrate and replaced by Dr RC Pandey. Dr AK Mittal was attached to the office of commissioner (Agra division) while Dr Avinash Kumar Singh took over as new Additional Director (Health), Agra.

Similar action has been taken in other districts, too.

Mathura CMO Dr Sher Singh has been replaced by Dr Sanjiv Yadav.

Similarly, Bulandshahr CMO Dr K N Tiwari has been transferred to Moradabad district hospital trauma centre and Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar will be the new CMO of Bulandshahr.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the transfers were ordered “because of their inability to properly conduct the administrative system during the coronavirus pandemic and complaints received on the local level”.

While the number of coronavirus cases in Mathura has reached 56, in Bulandshahr it has reached 77 with two fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

