Agra man accused of abducting sister-in-law held for bid to run over wife after altercation

A 25-year-old man, wanted in a kidnapping case, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to run his SUV over his wife following an altercation with his in-laws at their residence at Fatehabad in Agra district. The woman suffered minor injuries. His three friends were also arrested.

According to police, the accused, Khetpal Singh, was wanted in a case filed by his in-laws for allegedly kidnapping his sister-in-law in March. For an out-of-court settlement, he and his three friends visited his in-laws’ house where the incident occurred.

“We received information that a car had overturned at Paraoli village. When the policemen reached the spot, they found that locals had caught a man who was trying to flee. It later came to light that the accused was trying to settle a police case with his in-laws. At some point during the interaction, the argument escalated and he tried to flee. It appears that the wife came in front of the car and he tried to drive past her,” said Pradeep Kumar, Station House Officer of Fatehabad. The SUV had BJP flags, but SHO Kumar said, “We are not aware if he holds any position at the organisational level.”

According to police, while Singh and his three friends were speaking, his in-laws threatened to call the police. They tried to flee in Singh’s SUV but his wife blocked it. “He tried to run over her but the SUV hit a pole at a distance and came to a halt. Locals held the accused and tied him to a pole while waiting for the police,” said a police officer. Singh has been booked under the attempt to murder charge.

The first case against Singh was registered under IPC section 366 (kidnapping). His in-laws had alleged that he coerced his sister-in-law to elope with him. She was rescued by the police earlier this month. The case is pending in the Agra District Court.

