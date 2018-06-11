Uttar Pradesh: 7 killed in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

School bus accident on Lucknow Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image) School bus accident on Lucknow Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

Six students and a teacher were killed in a bus accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj city in Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning. Two children were rushed to the hospital and are in a critical condition. The victims children were run over by a bus on the expressway.

The incident took place at around 4:00 am when the kids were traveling from Sant Kabirnagar district to Haridwar. “The accident occurred when students were filling diesel from one bus to another, and were run over by a bus, which was passing by. As of now seven person including a teacher and students have died, while two others are injured,” the police spokesperson said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the bus accident and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. The chief minister has directed officials to register an FIR in the matter and proper medical treatment for the injured persons.

