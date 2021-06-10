Agra hospital sealed after ‘mock oxygen drill’

Shri Paras Hospital was locked and sealed by the Agra administration Wednesday, two days after a video of its owner talking about a “mock drill” where oxygen supply was shut off was shared widely.

Late Tuesday evening, the owner Dr Arinjay Jain was booked after he was heard in a video talking about an “experiment” of lowering oxygen supply on April 26.

While the families and local residents have alleged that 22 persons died due to the “drill”, the administration maintained that there were no causalities.

The FIR was filed under sections 188 (disobedience of official order), 505 (intent to incite) and three sections of Disaster Management and Epidemic Acts. The doctor’s mention of 22 patients turning “blue” or lowering oxygen supply does not find mention in the FIR.

“A video was highlighted on social media in which Dr Arinjay Jain could be heard talking about oxygen not being available at the Modinagar plant and a mention of a mock drill was made. The administration had ensured availability of oxygen in the district through various channels. The statements made by him were against public order,” said the FIR against Jain, the owner.