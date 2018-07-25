Agra: Cylinder blast leaves four dead

The blast purportedly happened due to cooking gas cylinder leak. (Representational Image) The blast purportedly happened due to cooking gas cylinder leak. (Representational Image)

Four persons were killed and around a dozen injured following a powerful LPG cylinder blast in Iradatnagar police station area of Agra late Monday night.

According to police, the explosion leveled a two-storey house. The injured have been admitted at Sarojini Naidu Medical College and a private hospital where their condition is stable, they said.

“The explosion took place at in Darki village at around 9 pm,” said Saleem Khan, Iradat Nagar police station house officer (SHO). The house belonged to a man named Himmat Singh. “His daughter Meera who was cooking in the kitchen smelled the gas leak and raised an alarm. About half-a-dozen family members present in the house, including Meera, ran out.”

Hearing the commotion, a few neighbours came to their aid. A few of them went in to rectify the leak which is when the cylinder exploded, said the SHO.

According to Circle officer (CO) of Achnera area Namrata Srivastava, the four who died were Giriraj Singh (60), Kamal Singh (45), Mahavir Singh (45) and Om Prakash (25). The injured were those who stood near the house and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

“Most of the deceased and injured were hit by debris and have external injuries. The people who were in the house and ran out managed to escape any injury. All the deceased and injured were their neighbours who arrived to see what had happened,” said CO Srivastava.

No case has been registered in the matter so far, she said.

