Agra ‘custodial death’: Police seek expert help to check if injuries led to death

A day after all officers at Sikandara police station in Agra were booked for the death of a 32-year-old man who was allegedly beaten up by the police, Agra Police is seeking expert advice from doctors if the injuries found on his body could have caused myocardial infarction (heart attack), which according to the postmortem report is the cause of the death.

As per a police complaint registered by Hemant Kumar’s mother Reenu Lata, he was allegedly beaten up at the police station in front of her on Thursday, causing his death. Kumar was brought to the police station after his neighbour Anshul accused him of stealing jewellery.

The FIR for murder was registered Friday against Anshul, his associate Vivek and all Sikandara police station officials.

“Though the postmortem report of the victim has confirmed myocardial infarction (heart attack) as the cause of death, a possibility that the heart attack was caused by the beating could not be ruled out. For this we need to take expert advice if the injuries are enough to cause this…,” SSP Amit Pathak said.

“We also need to keep in mind that the victim was beaten up by Anshul and Vivek before he was handed over to the police by them. We have registered the FIR based on the complaint of victim’s mother,” he added.