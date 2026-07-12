Agra Cantt incident: RPF personnel suspended after viral video of clash with Deputy Station Superintendent

Indian Railways has suspended RPF personnel after a viral video showed an alleged clash with a Deputy Station Superintendent at Agra Cantt railway station. Check the details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 12, 2026 06:36 PM IST
Indian Railways suspends RPF personnel over viral Agra Cantt clash with Deputy Station Superintendent (Image: Screen Grab-X/Enhanced with AI)Indian Railways suspends RPF personnel over viral Agra Cantt clash with Deputy Station Superintendent (Image: Screen Grab-X/Enhanced with AI)
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Indian Railways action in Agra Cantt case: Indian Railways has suspended RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel seen in a viral video allegedly assaulting a Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS) at Agra Cantt station. The incident took place after train number 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express, which arrived at Agra Cantt station at 10:51 hrs as per its scheduled stoppage, started departing from the station and stopped again shortly thereafter.

Following the stoppage, a dispute reportedly took place between the RPF personnel and the Operations Department. Some videos of the incident went viral on social media, allegedly showing RPF staff engaging in unruly behaviour with the Dy SS.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR) said: “There was some confusion between RPF and Dy SS regarding the cause of halting of train.” Sharma said an enquiry is under way.

When asked whether the dispute was triggered by the deboarding of some women at the station, the official replied, “No, that cannot be said at this time.”

Meanwhile, taking immediate cognisance of the matter, the railway administration has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. The committee comprises the Assistant Operations Manager (AOM), Agra; Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC), RPF, Agra; and Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer (ADEE), Agra.

“The inquiry committee has been directed to complete the probe at the earliest. However, to ensure a fair and transparent investigation, the RPF personnel seen in the video have been suspended with immediate effect. Further action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Railways Act after receiving the inquiry report,” he said in a video statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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