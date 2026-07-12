Agra Cantt incident: RPF personnel suspended after viral video of clash with Deputy Station Superintendent

Indian Railways action in Agra Cantt case: Indian Railways has suspended RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel seen in a viral video allegedly assaulting a Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS) at Agra Cantt station. The incident took place after train number 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express, which arrived at Agra Cantt station at 10:51 hrs as per its scheduled stoppage, started departing from the station and stopped again shortly thereafter.

Following the stoppage, a dispute reportedly took place between the RPF personnel and the Operations Department. Some videos of the incident went viral on social media, allegedly showing RPF staff engaging in unruly behaviour with the Dy SS.