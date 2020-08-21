Agra bus heist: One held after encounter, NSA to be invoked

While all the 34 passengers of the MP-bound bus were taken safely to Jhansi by the accused, police recovered the bus belonging to Gwalior-based Kalpana Travels from Etawah late Wednesday evening. (File)

Agra police on Thursday said that they have arrested Pradeep Gupta, the main accused in Wednesday’s bus heist, after an encounter in which he was hit by a bullet in his leg.

Gupta, a history-sheeter, and his men had whisked away a private bus full of passengers in a bid to extort money from the owner.

While all the 34 passengers of the MP-bound bus were taken safely to Jhansi by the accused, police recovered the bus belonging to Gwalior-based Kalpana Travels from Etawah late Wednesday evening.

“He attempted to resist arrest. The accused received a bullet wound in his leg during the encounter and has been admitted to a government hospital where his condition is currently stable. Police will speedily file the chargesheet in the case and invoke NSA (National Security Act) against the accused”, said SSP (Agra) Babloo Kumar.

