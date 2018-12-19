Agra: BTech student allegedly gang-raped by four men

A first-year Btech student was allegedly raped by four men in Agra, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening while the girl was going to her coaching centre, en route she was stopped by two men and forcibly taken to an isolated place where two other accused were already present and all the four raped her, police said.

Advertising

Later, she was noticed by a passerby and taken home in a bad state, police said, adding, the girl has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Verma said. A case has been registered and the hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.