Armed Forces to assess higher Agniveer retention after first batches exit

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 09:07 AM IST
The Indian Armed Forces will likely wait for the first few cycles of Agniveers to complete their four-year tenure starting next month, then assess the reabsorption process and other aspects over the next few months before discussing another increase in their retention percentage, The Indian Express has learnt.
Under the current policy, all Agniveers from across the three services will complete their four-year tenure, and only 25 per cent of them from each service will be absorbed as regular soldiers through a merit-based selection process.
The first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy will complete their four-year tenure next month.
Various processes associated with their selection and other exit formalities are underway and nearly complete, it is learnt, with employment avenues for the absorption of Agniveers being explored with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
It is learnt that various factors, including reabsorption of 25 per cent of Agniveers and their resettlement after exiting the services, will be studied over the next couple of months, after which the retention percentage will be discussed again.
In July, The Indian Express reported that the armed forces are seeking an increase in the percentage of Agniveers who can be retained in the services after completing their tenure, even as the overall percentage agreed upon remains 25 per cent for each of the three services at present.
Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme began their training in early 2023.
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Discussions have since been underway between the services and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under the Ministry of Defence to explore feasible options.
The need for more retention has been felt, given the requirement for a larger pool of trained and experienced soldiers who have participated in multiple operations over the last four years and can handle new technologies and weapons.