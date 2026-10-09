Armed Forces to assess higher Agniveer retention after first batches exit

The services will review reabsorption and resettlement before revisiting the current 25% retention cap.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 09:07 AM IST
Agniveer, Agniveer retention, Agniveer retention percentage, Agnipath scheme, Agniveer 25% quota, Agniveer four-year tenure, Agniveer reabsorption, Agniveer regular soldier selection, Indian Navy Agniveer batch, Agniveer resettlement, Agnipath recruitment policy, armed forces retention quota, Agniveer service exit, Indian armed forces, Indian Army Agniveer, Indian Navy Agniveer, Indian Air Force Agniveer, Indian Express newsThe first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy will complete their four-year tenure next month. (File Photo/Representative Image)
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The Indian Armed Forces will likely wait for the first few cycles of Agniveers to complete their four-year tenure starting next month, then assess the reabsorption process and other aspects over the next few months before discussing another increase in their retention percentage, The Indian Express has learnt.

Under the current policy, all Agniveers from across the three services will complete their four-year tenure, and only 25 per cent of them from each service will be absorbed as regular soldiers through a merit-based selection process.

The first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy will complete their four-year tenure next month.

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Also Read | First Agniveer batch set to return: How Uttarakhand is trying to help them find jobs

Various processes associated with their selection and other exit formalities are underway and nearly complete, it is learnt, with employment avenues for the absorption of Agniveers being explored with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It is learnt that various factors, including reabsorption of 25 per cent of Agniveers and their resettlement after exiting the services, will be studied over the next couple of months, after which the retention percentage will be discussed again.

In July, The Indian Express reported that the armed forces are seeking an increase in the percentage of Agniveers who can be retained in the services after completing their tenure, even as the overall percentage agreed upon remains 25 per cent for each of the three services at present.

Also Read | Delhi LG approves 20% reservation for former Agniveers in fire operator posts, prison jobs

Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme began their training in early 2023.

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Discussions have since been underway between the services and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under the Ministry of Defence to explore feasible options.

The need for more retention has been felt, given the requirement for a larger pool of trained and experienced soldiers who have participated in multiple operations over the last four years and can handle new technologies and weapons.

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Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
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Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

 

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