Armed Forces to assess higher Agniveer retention after first batches exit

The first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy will complete their four-year tenure next month. (File Photo/Representative Image)

The Indian Armed Forces will likely wait for the first few cycles of Agniveers to complete their four-year tenure starting next month, then assess the reabsorption process and other aspects over the next few months before discussing another increase in their retention percentage, The Indian Express has learnt.

Under the current policy, all Agniveers from across the three services will complete their four-year tenure, and only 25 per cent of them from each service will be absorbed as regular soldiers through a merit-based selection process.

The first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy will complete their four-year tenure next month.