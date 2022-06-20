Seven more trains cancelled in wake of protests against Agnipath scheme

In addition to the cancellation of over 700 trains announced earlier, the Indian Railways on Monday cancelled seven more trains owing to ongoing protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces.

As per the latest announcement by the South Eastern Railways, Ranchi-Sesaram Express (18635), Hatia-Gorakhpur Express (15027), Ranchi-Bhagalpur Express (13403) and Hatia-Islampur Express (18624) stand cancelled. The list also includes Tatanagar-Thawe Express (18181, Hatia-Patna Express (18622) and Ranchi-New Delhi Express (12825).

“The trains have been cancelled due to the students’ protest,” the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ranchi, posted on the official Twitter handle in Hindi.

Violent protests have erupted in several parts of the country since June 15 when the Agnipath scheme was first announced by the central government with several states witnessing the burning of trains, vandalisation of public property and blocking of national highways by agitators.

However, the military leadership on Sunday made it clear that the scheme will not be rolled back, even as thousands of aspirants continued to protest and Opposition parties asked the government to rethink the new policy. In fact, on Monday afternoon the Indian Army released the notification for the recruitment. Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), said those participating in the protests and indulging in arson or vandalism will not be recruited to the forces. “Military is based on discipline. There is no space for arson or vandalism,” he said.