scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Agnipath Protest Live: Air Force issues notification for recruitment; service chiefs meet PM

Agnipath scheme protests Live Updates, June 22: The railway operations, hit by violent protests, seemed to be limping back to normalcy, with less than 300 trains cancelled on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 9:18:12 am
Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt. General Anil Puri speaks as Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha and Adjutant General of the Indian Army Lt. General C.B. Ponnappa look on, during a press conference regarding the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme. (PTI)

Agnipath scheme protests Live Updates: Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the Indian Air Force issued its notification, stating that registration will start from June 24.

Meanwhile, the three service chiefs separately met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and briefed him about their plan to implement the Agnipath scheme. To address misgivings about the scheme, senior officers of the three services held a press conference for the second time in three days. Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, said several deliberations were held before the scheme was announced. There were about 150 meetings, adding up to 500 hours of discussions, among the services, he said.

The railway operations, hit by violent protests, seemed to be limping back to normalcy, with less than 300 trains cancelled on Tuesday. Since the protests broke out over the scheme, around 400 trains have been cancelled on an average per day as agitators torched coaches and damaged railway property.

Live Blog

Agnipath scheme protests Live Updates: Service chiefs meet PM Modi; IAF issues recruitment notification; follow latest updates here

09:18 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Service chiefs meet PM; IAF’s notification for recruitment out

Amid the ongoing protests over the Agnipath short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the chiefs of the three services met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

All the three services are set to begin the recruitment process this week. While the Army issued a notification for compulsory online registration of all Agnipath job aspirants on Monday, the IAF did so today. The Navy is set to issue its notification in a day or two. 

Seeking to address misgivings about the scheme, senior officers of the three services held a press conference for the second time in three days on Tuesday. “Agnipath balances three things: a youthful profile of the armed forces, technically savvy and adaptable people will join the forces, and it will make the individual future-ready,” said Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. Read more

08:35 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Opinion | DS Hooda writes: Agnipath — Put it to a four-year test

"The Agnipath scheme is passing through its first fiery test. Potential recruits for the Indian military are burning trains and buses, and it is tragic to see that the debate on the new scheme has passed on from television channels to a contest on the streets. With the three services announcing the recruitment schedule beginning this month, it is hoped that the angst among the youth is soon dissipated. However, considering the controversy surrounding the scheme, there is undoubtedly a requirement to conduct a reasoned analysis of this initiative." Read more

08:33 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the Agnipath scheme protests and recruitment.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers take out a protest march over the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in Armed forces, in Bikaner, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers — what is it, how will it work?

Under the new scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country.

This will, in turn, considerably reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a major concern for governments for many years.

The new system is only for personnel below officer ranks (those who do not join the forces as commissioned officers).

Under the Agnipath scheme, aspirants between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply. The recruitment standards will remain the same, and recruitment will be done twice a year through rallies.

Also Read:

Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.