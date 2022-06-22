Agnipath Protest Live: Air Force issues notification for recruitment; service chiefs meet PM

Agnipath scheme protests Live Updates: Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the Indian Air Force issued its notification, stating that registration will start from June 24.
Meanwhile, the three service chiefs separately met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and briefed him about their plan to implement the Agnipath scheme. To address misgivings about the scheme, senior officers of the three services held a press conference for the second time in three days. Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, said several deliberations were held before the scheme was announced. There were about 150 meetings, adding up to 500 hours of discussions, among the services, he said.
The railway operations, hit by violent protests, seemed to be limping back to normalcy, with less than 300 trains cancelled on Tuesday. Since the protests broke out over the scheme, around 400 trains have been cancelled on an average per day as agitators torched coaches and damaged railway property.
Amid the ongoing protests over the Agnipath short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the chiefs of the three services met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
All the three services are set to begin the recruitment process this week. While the Army issued a notification for compulsory online registration of all Agnipath job aspirants on Monday, the IAF did so today. The Navy is set to issue its notification in a day or two.
Seeking to address misgivings about the scheme, senior officers of the three services held a press conference for the second time in three days on Tuesday. “Agnipath balances three things: a youthful profile of the armed forces, technically savvy and adaptable people will join the forces, and it will make the individual future-ready,” said Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. Read more
"The Agnipath scheme is passing through its first fiery test. Potential recruits for the Indian military are burning trains and buses, and it is tragic to see that the debate on the new scheme has passed on from television channels to a contest on the streets. With the three services announcing the recruitment schedule beginning this month, it is hoped that the angst among the youth is soon dissipated. However, considering the controversy surrounding the scheme, there is undoubtedly a requirement to conduct a reasoned analysis of this initiative." Read more
