Agniveers will make Armed forces more youthful, tech-savvy: PM Modi to first batch of trainees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday addressed the first batch of Agniveers in the Army, Navy and Air Force, who began their basic training earlier this month, and said they will make the Indian Armed Forces more youthful and tech-savvy.

Speaking via video conference, PM Modi told the Agniveers that the new policy will be a gamechanger in strengthening the Indian Armed Forces and making them ready for challenges ahead.

As per a government statement, Modi told them that their spirit is reflective of the “bravery of the armed forces” which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high. “He said the experience which they will acquire through this opportunity will be a source of pride for life,” said the statement.

PM Modi further told the Agniveers that efforts are underway to modernise India’s armed forces as well as make them atmanibhar. Stating that the way wars are fought is changing in the 21st century, he spoke to them about the new fronts of contactless warfare and the challenges of cyber warfare.

He said technologically advanced soldiers will play a key role in our armed forces, adding that with the current generation of youth especially having this potential, Agniveers will play a leading role in the armed forces in the future.

Speaking about the scheme’s potential to further empower women, he said women Agniveers are adding pride to the Naval forces and that he looks forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces.

Citing examples of the woman Army officer posted in Siachen and women pilots flying modern fighter aircraft, he said women are leading the armed forces on various fronts.

PM Modi further told the Agniveers that getting posted in different regions will give them an opportunity to get diverse experiences and that they should try to learn different languages and about different cultures and ways of living.

He added that teamwork and honing of leadership skills will add new dimensions to their personality and asked them to remain curious about learning new things and constantly improve their skills in the fields of their choice.