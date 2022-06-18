scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath Scheme: Lathicharge amid protest in Nainital

According to police officials in the district, the protesters blocked the Nainital-Haldwani road near Tikoniya. After the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and City Magistrate failed to convince them to clear the road, police used force to disperse them.

By: Express News Serivce | Dehradun |
June 18, 2022 2:12:48 am
Police lathi-charge people protesting against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, in Haldwani, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI)

Police lathicharged protesters in Nainital of Uttarakhand and detained 47 persons who were later released.

According to police officials in the district, the protesters blocked the Nainital-Haldwani road near Tikoniya. After the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and City Magistrate failed to convince them to clear the road, police used force to disperse them.

“We detained 47 protesters. We did not find any need to impose Section 144 CrPC. In the scuffle City Magistrate, two SHOs and a police outpost in-charge suffered some injuries. None of the protesters received any injuries,” said Nainital SSP Pankaj Bhatt.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement