Agnipath Scheme: Lathicharge amid protest in Nainital

Police lathicharged protesters in Nainital of Uttarakhand and detained 47 persons who were later released.

According to police officials in the district, the protesters blocked the Nainital-Haldwani road near Tikoniya. After the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and City Magistrate failed to convince them to clear the road, police used force to disperse them.

“We detained 47 protesters. We did not find any need to impose Section 144 CrPC. In the scuffle City Magistrate, two SHOs and a police outpost in-charge suffered some injuries. None of the protesters received any injuries,” said Nainital SSP Pankaj Bhatt.