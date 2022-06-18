Agnipath scheme ‘directionless’, Congress stands with aspirants: Sonia Gandhi

With protests against the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme for the armed forces raging across the country, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday termed the scheme “completely directionless” and insisted that her party will work for its withdrawal.

Gandhi, who is being treated at a hospital in Delhi for a lower respiratory tract infection and post-Covid symptoms, highlighted that despite the backlash, it is sad that the government ignored the voices of people and decided to implement the scheme.

Amid violent protests in several states, Gandhi also appealed to people to engage in peaceful and non-violent protests.

Protesters have been demanding the reinstatement of the previous recruitment system.

On Tuesday, the government unveiled Agnipath, a “major defence policy reform” for recruitment of soldiers, sailors and airmen into the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. Under this, personnel will be recruited on short-term contractual basis and will be called Agniveers. The new defence recruitment reform, which has been cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, will come into effect immediately.

The scheme, the government said, comes into effect immediately and will create “a much more youthful and technically adept war fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel” in the armed forces.

Under the new scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country.

This will, in turn, considerably reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a major concern for governments for many years.

Under the Agnipath scheme, aspirants between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply. The recruitment standards will remain the same, and recruitment will be done twice a year through rallies.