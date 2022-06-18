Agnipath protests: Noida police arrest 10, book more than 200 for rioting

The Noida police have arrested 10 protesters and booked more than 200 people for rioting and assault during the anti-Agnipath scheme protests in Jewar on Friday.

Police officials said that several people had gathered in the Jewar area on Friday to protest against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces. Protesters blocked traffic and pelted stones against police officers, leading to a law and order situation, police said. Eight policemen and one bus driver were injured in the protests, police officials added.

While 10 protesters have been arrested, an FIR was filed against 75 named and 150 unnamed persons. The police said they are identifying more persons from videos and photos of the protest.

Earlier, senior police officials held conversations with the protesters, explaining the Centre’s new policy, and appealed that they maintain peace.

Security forces have been deployed in the Yamuna Expressway area, officials said, adding that no fresh violence took place on Saturday.