scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath protests: National highways blocked in Jammu

Even as the blockade at Kunjwani near Jammu continued, protesters in Kathua were chased away after they blocked the road for nearly two hours.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 17, 2022 1:59:57 pm
agnipath protestsAspirants protest outside the Army Recruitment Office in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI)

Vehicular traffic on the Pathankot-Jammu and Jammu-Poonch highways was disrupted on Friday as protesters continued holding demonstrations against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers in the armed forces, for the second day in Jammu.

Sources said that the protesters blocked Pathankote-Jammu National Highway at Kunjwani near Jammu and at Kalibari in Kathua demanding rollback of the new recruitment policy. They also blocked the Jammu-Poonch National Highway for nearly two hours at Muradpur in Rajouri district.

Also Read |Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Houses of Bihar Deputy CM, state BJP chief attacked; section 144 imposed in Gurgaon

Even as the blockade at Kunjwani near Jammu continued, protesters in Kathua were chased away after they blocked the road for nearly two hours.

In Rajouri, the protesters left on their own after being assured by the police that they would forward their demands to the officials concerned.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement