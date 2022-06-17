Agnipath protests: National highways blocked in Jammu

Vehicular traffic on the Pathankot-Jammu and Jammu-Poonch highways was disrupted on Friday as protesters continued holding demonstrations against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers in the armed forces, for the second day in Jammu.

Sources said that the protesters blocked Pathankote-Jammu National Highway at Kunjwani near Jammu and at Kalibari in Kathua demanding rollback of the new recruitment policy. They also blocked the Jammu-Poonch National Highway for nearly two hours at Muradpur in Rajouri district.

Even as the blockade at Kunjwani near Jammu continued, protesters in Kathua were chased away after they blocked the road for nearly two hours.

In Rajouri, the protesters left on their own after being assured by the police that they would forward their demands to the officials concerned.