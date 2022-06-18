Agnipath Protests Live Updates: As protests escalate, Bihar Bandh today

Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Several student associations in Bihar, led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), have called for a 24-hour bandh in Bihar on Saturday to protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The RJD-led alliance has supported the bandh.
As authorities grappled with protests against the short-term Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the three services announced Friday that they were all set to start the recruitment process. The Indian Army said a notification will be issued in the next two days while the Indian Air Force said the recruitment process will start June 24. The Indian Navy too said the process will begin very soon.
Following the government’s announcement, massive protests demanding the programme’s rollback broke out across the country. Trains were torched, tyres burnt and water cannons deployed as agitators clashed with police officials, prompting a complete shutdown of internet services in some states. One protester was killed in police firing in Secunderabad, Telangana.