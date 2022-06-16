scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Centre offers clarification as agitations against Army’s new recruitment scheme spread

Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Trains were set afire, rail and road traffic disputed, window panes of buses smashed, and passers-by, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones as the protests spread to multiple states across the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Patna |
Updated: June 16, 2022 3:40:55 pm
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Buxar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Protests against the Army’s new recruitment plan Agnipath turned violent Thursday as aspirants disrupted rail and road traffic in several parts of Bihar, Haryana, New Delhi, Jammu and Jharkhand. Agnipath is the Central Government’s new recruitment policy for the defence forces under which about 45,000 people between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the services for a four-year tenure. Protesters have been demanding the reinstatement of the previous recruitment system.

Trains were set afire, rail and road traffic disputed, window panes of buses smashed, and passers-by, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones as the protests spread to multiple states across the country. Protests were also seen at Delhi’s Nangloi Railway Station as aspirants stopped trains demanding a rollback of the decision. Similar scenes were also seen in Jammu where the police resorted to lathicharge  outside the Army’s recruitment office at B C Road as hundreds of protestors blocked the busy Tawi bridge disrupting vehicular traffic. Hundreds of young people also took to the streets in Haryana’s Gurugram, Rewari and Palwal against the scheme. A police vehicle was damaged in stone pelting in Palwal and the Agra Chowk on National Highway 19 was blocked.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to pacify the protesters, the Central Government released a “Myths vs Facts” document addressing the concerns raised on the recruitment plan. The government has said that those wishing to be entrepreneurs after their service as Agniveers will get a financial package and bank loan scheme and those wishing to study further will be given a 12th Class equivalent certificate and a bridging course for further studies, and those who want salaried jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police

Live Blog

Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Protests were seen at Delhi’s Nangloi Railway Station as aspirants stopped trains; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre to not test the patience of the youth; Follow this space for latest news:

15:37 (IST)16 Jun 2022
Train coach set on fire in Bihar during protests against Agnipath scheme

Trains were set afire in Bihar over the protests against the Centre’s new recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. 22 trains had to be cancelled and five had to stop after completing partial journeys, East Central Railway said. At the railway station in Bihar’s Arrah, the police had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse a huge crowd of protestors who pelted stones at the cops. Visuals showed railway staff using fire extinguishers to put out a fire caused by protesters throwing furniture on the tracks and setting them alight.

15:31 (IST)16 Jun 2022
Protests over Army’s new Agnipath scheme spread across country

Protests against the Agnipath scheme have been reported from at least eight districts in Bihar — Jahanabad, Buxar, Muzaffarabad, Bhojpur, Saran, Munger, Nawada, and Kaimur. Agitations were also reported in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

15:29 (IST)16 Jun 2022
Protests against Agnipath scheme reaches Jammu as police resort to lathicharge

Police resorted to lathicharge on aspirants protesting outside the Army’s recruitment office at B C Road on Thursday in protest over cancellation of their schedule written test for recruitment as the Centre brought in the new Agnipath recruitment policy for Armed Forces. Hundreds of protestors had first blocked the busy Tawi bridge disrupting vehicular traffic for nearly an hour in the morning, raising slogans against the Central government. Later, they marched towards the Army’s recruitment office at the B C Road and started holding demonstration outside its main entrance.

Aspirants protest outside the Army Recruitment Office in Ranchi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar aspirants disrupt rail and road traffic, want old system back

Aspirants across half a dozen districts in Bihar Thursday blocked rail and road traffic and also vandalised some shops and private establishments to protest against Agnipath, the central government’s new recruitment policy for the defence forces. Protesters have been demanding the reinstatement of the previous recruitment system. No casualty has been reported from anywhere, according to the police.

“What is this four-year service? People talk of catching us young, they are planning to retire us young,” said Manoj Kumar, a protesting student in Bhagalpur. The Bhojpur police had to use teargas to disperse students after they torched the engine of a stationary passenger train at the Ara railway station. About half a dozen trains have been delayed because of the protests. Students also uprooted some chairs at the railway platform. They were also seen doing pushups at several protest sites.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.