Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Centre offers clarification as agitations against Army’s new recruitment scheme spread

Protests against the Army’s new recruitment plan Agnipath turned violent Thursday as aspirants disrupted rail and road traffic in several parts of Bihar, Haryana, New Delhi, Jammu and Jharkhand. Agnipath is the Central Government’s new recruitment policy for the defence forces under which about 45,000 people between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the services for a four-year tenure. Protesters have been demanding the reinstatement of the previous recruitment system.
Trains were set afire, rail and road traffic disputed, window panes of buses smashed, and passers-by, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones as the protests spread to multiple states across the country. Protests were also seen at Delhi’s Nangloi Railway Station as aspirants stopped trains demanding a rollback of the decision. Similar scenes were also seen in Jammu where the police resorted to lathicharge outside the Army’s recruitment office at B C Road as hundreds of protestors blocked the busy Tawi bridge disrupting vehicular traffic. Hundreds of young people also took to the streets in Haryana’s Gurugram, Rewari and Palwal against the scheme. A police vehicle was damaged in stone pelting in Palwal and the Agra Chowk on National Highway 19 was blocked.
Meanwhile, in an attempt to pacify the protesters, the Central Government released a “Myths vs Facts” document addressing the concerns raised on the recruitment plan. The government has said that those wishing to be entrepreneurs after their service as Agniveers will get a financial package and bank loan scheme and those wishing to study further will be given a 12th Class equivalent certificate and a bridging course for further studies, and those who want salaried jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police
Trains were set afire in Bihar over the protests against the Centre’s new recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. 22 trains had to be cancelled and five had to stop after completing partial journeys, East Central Railway said. At the railway station in Bihar’s Arrah, the police had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse a huge crowd of protestors who pelted stones at the cops. Visuals showed railway staff using fire extinguishers to put out a fire caused by protesters throwing furniture on the tracks and setting them alight.
Protests against the Agnipath scheme have been reported from at least eight districts in Bihar — Jahanabad, Buxar, Muzaffarabad, Bhojpur, Saran, Munger, Nawada, and Kaimur. Agitations were also reported in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.
Police resorted to lathicharge on aspirants protesting outside the Army’s recruitment office at B C Road on Thursday in protest over cancellation of their schedule written test for recruitment as the Centre brought in the new Agnipath recruitment policy for Armed Forces. Hundreds of protestors had first blocked the busy Tawi bridge disrupting vehicular traffic for nearly an hour in the morning, raising slogans against the Central government. Later, they marched towards the Army’s recruitment office at the B C Road and started holding demonstration outside its main entrance.