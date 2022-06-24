Agnipath Protests Live Updates: ‘Agnipath scheme will ‘ruin’ future of youth, will fight against it,’ says IYC; ‘BJP has broken dream of lakhs of youth,’ says Rahul

Agnipath Protests Live Updates: Chairing the one-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, the outfit’s president Srinivas BV claimed that the Agnipath scheme will “ruin the future” of the youth. He stressed that the Youth Congress will continue to protest peacefully till the government withdraws the military recruitment scheme. “Every soldier of Rahul Gandhi will fight for the youth of this country on all issues, including Agnipath, and will succeed,” Srinivas said.
Attacking the BJP over the scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the ruling party has “broken the dream” of lakhs of youth to serve the country and asserted that a storm will rise from their tears that will break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “arrogance of power”. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi posted a video of a young man in tears expressing anguish over having lost the chance to join the armed forces. “There has not been any recruitment in the armed forces for the last two years. 2018-19: 53,431; 2019-20: 80,572; 2020-21: 0; 2021-22: 0,” the former Congress chief said.
The BJP lawyers wing on Thursday staged a demonstration near district court here condemning those misguiding the youths on Agnipath scheme. The lawyers held banners stating “anti-nationals are misguiding and intimidating the youths” against the scheme. They also raised slogans in support of the scheme.
The CPI(M) has alleged that through the "Agnipath" scheme, the BJP-led Centre is fulfilling Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's goal of "militarising Hindu society" and serving the purpose of the corporations that are getting into defence production projects.
According to the latest editorial in party mouthpiece "People's Democracy", there is a deeper aspect of the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment, which makes the plan more dangerous for the armed forces and the society.
"The Agnipath scheme has to be seen as part of the larger project to re-shape the Indian State and its institutions in the Hindutva image. Like the other arms of the State, the Hindutva rulers are going about the restructuring of the armed forces based on their ideological perspective. "The fact that several thousand demobilised soldiers with arms training will join the society every year would go some way in fulfilling Savarkar's goal of militarising Hindu society," the editorial said.
It also said the way the criteria for appointment to the post of chief of defence staff (CDS) has been widened has opened the way for greater politicisation of the higher defence leadership of the armed forces. (PTI)
