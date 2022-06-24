Agnipath Protests Live Updates: ‘Agnipath scheme will ‘ruin’ future of youth, will fight against it,’ says IYC; ‘BJP has broken dream of lakhs of youth,’ says Rahul

scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Attacking the BJP over the scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the ruling party has "broken the dream" of lakhs of youth to serve the country and asserted that a storm will rise from their tears that will break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "arrogance of power"

Updated: June 24, 2022 9:31:50 am
Recently, the central government announced the Agnipath scheme under which aspirants aged between 17-and-a-half years and 23 years will be recruited on a four-year contractual basis across the three services. (File)

Agnipath Protests Live Updates:  Chairing the one-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, the outfit’s president Srinivas BV claimed that the Agnipath scheme will “ruin the future” of the youth. He stressed that the Youth Congress will continue to protest peacefully till the government withdraws the military recruitment scheme. “Every soldier of Rahul Gandhi will fight for the youth of this country on all issues, including Agnipath, and will succeed,” Srinivas said.

Attacking the BJP over the scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the ruling party has “broken the dream” of lakhs of youth to serve the country and asserted that a storm will rise from their tears that will break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “arrogance of power”. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi posted a video of a young man in tears expressing anguish over having lost the chance to join the armed forces. “There has not been any recruitment in the armed forces for the last two years. 2018-19: 53,431; 2019-20: 80,572; 2020-21: 0; 2021-22: 0,” the former Congress chief said.

The BJP lawyers wing on Thursday staged a demonstration near district court here condemning those misguiding the youths on Agnipath scheme. The lawyers held banners stating “anti-nationals are misguiding and intimidating the youths” against the scheme. They also raised slogans in support of the scheme.

Indian Army Agnipath recruitment Protest Live Updates: 'Agnipath scheme will 'ruin' future of youth, will fight against it,' says IYC; 'BJP has broken dream of lakhs of youth,' says Rahul

09:31 (IST)24 Jun 2022
09:30 (IST)24 Jun 2022
Agnipath scheme: Centre fulfilling Savarkar's goal of militarising Hindu society, says CPI(M)

The CPI(M) has alleged that through the "Agnipath" scheme, the BJP-led Centre is fulfilling Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's goal of "militarising Hindu society" and serving the purpose of the corporations that are getting into defence production projects.

According to the latest editorial in party mouthpiece "People's Democracy", there is a deeper aspect of the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment, which makes the plan more dangerous for the armed forces and the society.

"The Agnipath scheme has to be seen as part of the larger project to re-shape the Indian State and its institutions in the Hindutva image. Like the other arms of the State, the Hindutva rulers are going about the restructuring of the armed forces based on their ideological perspective. "The fact that several thousand demobilised soldiers with arms training will join the society every year would go some way in fulfilling Savarkar's goal of militarising Hindu society," the editorial said.

It also said the way the criteria for appointment to the post of chief of defence staff (CDS) has been widened has opened the way for greater politicisation of the higher defence leadership of the armed forces. (PTI)

09:28 (IST)24 Jun 2022
Agnipath scheme will 'ruin' future of youth, will fight against it: IYC

Chairing the one-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, the outfit's president Srinivas BV claimed that the Agnipath scheme will "ruin the future" of the youth.

He stressed that the Youth Congress will continue to protest peacefully till the government withdraws the military recruitment scheme.

"Every soldier of Rahul Gandhi will fight for the youth of this country on all issues, including Agnipath, and will succeed," Srinivas said. IYC National Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru said the outfit stands firmly with the youth across the country against the Agnipath scheme. (PTI)

On June 27, the Congress will protest in the entire state and in each Assembly constituency. (ANI/File)

 

Explained: The Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers — what is it, how will it work?

The government on Tuesday unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services. The new defence recruitment reform, which has been cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, will come into effect immediately, and the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Under the new scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country.

This will, in turn, considerably reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a major concern for governments for many years.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The new system is only for personnel below officer ranks (those who do not join the forces as commissioned officers).

Under the Agnipath scheme, aspirants between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply. The recruitment standards will remain the same, and recruitment will be done twice a year through rallies.

Facing scrutiny after Agnipath protests, coaching centres shut in town in Aligarh

With coaching centres across Aligarh under scrutiny after protests against theCentre’s Agnipath scheme took a violent turn, many such centres are now closed. On Wednesday, all centres in and around Tappal, a little over 100 km from Delhi, had their shutters down.

In fact, Sudhir Sharma, the owner of the biggest one there — Young India Coaching Centre — has been arrested in connection with the violence.

Across Aligarh district, 76 people have been arrested and 68 taken into preventive custody, of whom at least 11 are operators of coaching centres. Most of the arrests of coaching centre operators were from the Tappal region.

 
